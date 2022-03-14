BMO Capital Markets Boosts First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) Price Target to C$12.50

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG – Get Rating) (TSE:FR) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$12.00 to C$12.50 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on AG. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on First Majestic Silver from $22.50 to $22.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Majestic Silver from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. TheStreet lowered First Majestic Silver from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, TD Securities raised First Majestic Silver from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Majestic Silver presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.13.

NYSE:AG opened at $13.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.27 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.16 and its 200-day moving average is $11.80. First Majestic Silver has a 1-year low of $9.29 and a 1-year high of $18.93.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG – Get Rating ) (TSE:FR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The mining company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.05). First Majestic Silver had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 2.29%. The company had revenue of $204.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 75.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that First Majestic Silver will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.006 per share. This is a boost from First Majestic Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 18th. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.18%. First Majestic Silver’s dividend payout ratio is 13.33%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of First Majestic Silver by 84.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,992 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,368 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of First Majestic Silver by 42.4% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,201 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in shares of First Majestic Silver during the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. Ballew Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of First Majestic Silver during the 4th quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI purchased a new position in shares of First Majestic Silver during the 4th quarter valued at about $111,000. 26.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the production, development, exploration and acquisition of mineral properties. It owns and operates producing mines in México including La Encantada Silver Mine; La Parrilla Silver Mine; San Martin Silver Mine; La Guitarra Silver Mine; Del Toro Silver Mine; Santa Elena Silver & Gold Mine; and San Dimas Silver & Gold Mine.

