BMO Capital Markets Boosts Empire (OTCMKTS:EMLAF) Price Target to C$46.00

Empire (OTCMKTS:EMLAF – Get Rating) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$41.00 to C$46.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Empire from C$48.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. TD Securities upgraded shares of Empire from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Empire from C$46.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $46.40.

Get Empire alerts:

OTCMKTS EMLAF opened at $34.87 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.96 and a 200-day moving average of $30.62. Empire has a 52-week low of $28.63 and a 52-week high of $35.14.

Empire Co Ltd. engages in the food retailing and corporate investment activities. It operates through the Food Retailing, and Investments & Other Operations segments. The Food Retailing Segment involves in the distribution of food products in Canada. The Investments & Other Operations segment consist equity accounted interest in Crombie REIT, and Genstar.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Empire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.