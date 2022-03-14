Blueknight Energy Partners (NASDAQ:BKEP) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Blueknight Energy Partners (NASDAQ:BKEP – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the pipeline company’s stock.
Shares of Blueknight Energy Partners stock opened at $3.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $135.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 2.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.34. Blueknight Energy Partners has a twelve month low of $2.91 and a twelve month high of $4.26.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.043 per share. This is a positive change from Blueknight Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.28%. Blueknight Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.67%.
About Blueknight Energy Partners (Get Rating)
BlueKnight Energy Partners LP engages in the operation of independent asphalt facilities. It provides integrated terminalling services for companies engaged in the production, distribution, and handling of liquid asphalt. The company was founded on February 22, 2007 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Blueknight Energy Partners (BKEP)
- 4 Best Sporting Goods Stocks that Hit it Out of the Park
- Can Gaming Be the Catalyst That Drives HOFV Stock Higher?
- 3 Intriguing International Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/7 – 3/11
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
Receive News & Ratings for Blueknight Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blueknight Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.