Blueknight Energy Partners (NASDAQ:BKEP) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Blueknight Energy Partners (NASDAQ:BKEP – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Shares of Blueknight Energy Partners stock opened at $3.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $135.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 2.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.34. Blueknight Energy Partners has a twelve month low of $2.91 and a twelve month high of $4.26.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.043 per share. This is a positive change from Blueknight Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.28%. Blueknight Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.67%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BKEP. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Blueknight Energy Partners by 20.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 62,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Blueknight Energy Partners by 43.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,086,201 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,105,000 after purchasing an additional 326,441 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Inc grew its position in shares of Blueknight Energy Partners by 77.8% during the second quarter. Blackstone Inc now owns 200,536 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 87,744 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Blueknight Energy Partners by 69.1% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 251,345 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $950,000 after acquiring an additional 102,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zazove Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blueknight Energy Partners by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Zazove Associates LLC now owns 2,402,670 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $7,328,000 after acquiring an additional 77,054 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.59% of the company’s stock.

About Blueknight Energy Partners

BlueKnight Energy Partners LP engages in the operation of independent asphalt facilities. It provides integrated terminalling services for companies engaged in the production, distribution, and handling of liquid asphalt. The company was founded on February 22, 2007 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

