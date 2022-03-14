BlitzPredict Market Cap Tops $808,819.28 (XBP)

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 14th. BlitzPredict has a market capitalization of $808,819.28 and approximately $5,799.00 worth of BlitzPredict was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BlitzPredict coin can now be bought for $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, BlitzPredict has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Astar (ASTR) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000263 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002320 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001296 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000408 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000378 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 74.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001324 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded 20% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003893 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 214.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.47 or 0.00014081 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00010300 BTC.

BlitzPredict Profile

BlitzPredict (CRYPTO:XBP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 11th, 2018. BlitzPredict’s total supply is 950,873,123 coins and its circulating supply is 382,751,935 coins. The Reddit community for BlitzPredict is /r/blitzpredict and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BlitzPredict’s official message board is medium.com/@BlitzPredict1 . BlitzPredict’s official Twitter account is @blitzpredict and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BlitzPredict is www.blitzpredict.io

