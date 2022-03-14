BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust (NYSE:BUI) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust (NYSE:BUI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 15,700 shares, a drop of 52.9% from the February 13th total of 33,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 66,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BUI. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 582,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,648,000 after purchasing an additional 69,116 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 323,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,320,000 after purchasing an additional 31,948 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 168,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,233,000 after buying an additional 22,299 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 96,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,483,000 after buying an additional 15,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 51,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,374,000 after buying an additional 10,394 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Monday, reaching $23.61. 600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,946. BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust has a 52-week low of $22.37 and a 52-week high of $27.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.75.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.121 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.15%.

BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The company’s investment objective is to provide total return through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. It invests primarily in equity securities issued by companies that are engaged in the Utilities and Infrastructure business segments.

