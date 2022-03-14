BlackRock MuniYield Fund (NYSE:MYD) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $12.53

BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $12.53 and last traded at $12.58, with a volume of 1075 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $12.69.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.47 and a 200 day moving average of $14.32.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.0515 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Fund in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Fund in the third quarter valued at about $80,000. Wealth Effects LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $160,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $165,000. Institutional investors own 13.05% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide shareholders with as high a level of current income exempt from federal income taxes as is consistent with its investment policies and prudent investment management by investing primarily in a portfolio of long-term municipal bonds.

