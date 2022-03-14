BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD) Short Interest Down 68.6% in February

BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decrease of 68.6% from the February 13th total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 121,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Fund during the third quarter worth about $45,000. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Fund during the third quarter worth about $80,000. Wealth Effects LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $160,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $165,000. 13.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MYD stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.69. The stock had a trading volume of 59,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,855. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.47 and its 200-day moving average is $14.32. BlackRock MuniYield Fund has a 1-year low of $12.61 and a 1-year high of $15.60.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.0515 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th.

BlackRock MuniYield Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide shareholders with as high a level of current income exempt from federal income taxes as is consistent with its investment policies and prudent investment management by investing primarily in a portfolio of long-term municipal bonds.

