BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $115.13.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BL. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of BlackLine from $130.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of BlackLine in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $163.00 to $145.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of BlackLine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $125.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th.

In related news, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 3,427 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.13, for a total value of $243,762.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Unterman sold 500 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.13, for a total transaction of $35,565.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.07% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BL. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackLine during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackLine in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackLine in the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackLine in the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackLine in the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Institutional investors own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BL traded down $3.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $67.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 461,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 695,180. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 4.18 and a quick ratio of 4.18. BlackLine has a 1 year low of $65.15 and a 1 year high of $135.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.17 and a beta of 0.91.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $115.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.55 million. BlackLine had a negative net margin of 27.05% and a negative return on equity of 7.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. Analysts anticipate that BlackLine will post -1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

