BitTorrent Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.33 Billion (BTTOLD)

BitTorrent (CURRENCY:BTTOLD) traded down 6.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 13th. BitTorrent has a total market cap of $2.33 billion and $13,198.00 worth of BitTorrent was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, BitTorrent has traded up 35.2% against the US dollar. One BitTorrent coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.93 or 0.00233711 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00007601 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00005022 BTC.

BitTorrent (New) (BTT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00005203 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000803 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002530 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00004684 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002125 BTC.

BitTorrent Profile

BitTorrent (BTTOLD) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the TRC10 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent’s total supply is 990,000,000,000 coins. BitTorrent’s official message board is blog.bittorrent.com . The Reddit community for BitTorrent is https://reddit.com/r/Bittorrent and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitTorrent’s official Twitter account is @BitTorrent and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BitTorrent is www.bittorrent.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent Protocol is a decentralized protocol with over 1 billion users. BitTorrent Inc. invented and maintains the BitTorrent protocol. While there are many implementations of the BitTorrent software, BitTorrent and µTorrent (often called “utorrent”) remain two of the most popular. In 2018, BitTorrent Protocol reached a strategic partnership with TRON Blockchain Protocol. On July 24, 2018 TRON has successfully acquired BitTorrent and all BitTorrent products. BitTorrent (BTT) the token is a TRC-10 utility token based on the TRON blockchain to foster faster speed on the world’s largest decentralized application. “

BitTorrent Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent directly using U.S. dollars.

