Bitcoin Private (BTCP) Price Reaches $1.55 on Top Exchanges

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 16.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 14th. One Bitcoin Private coin can now be bought for about $1.55 or 0.00003995 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Private has a market cap of $7.43 million and approximately $913.00 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Bitcoin Private has traded down 17% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Private alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $144.91 or 0.00373042 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.64 or 0.00073727 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.59 or 0.00096775 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003526 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0388 or 0.00000100 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000411 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0723 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 42.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0515 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About Bitcoin Private

Bitcoin Private (CRYPTO:BTCP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. Bitcoin Private’s official website is btcprivate.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is /r/bitcoinprivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL. BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable. “

Bitcoin Private Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Private should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Private using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Private Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Private and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.