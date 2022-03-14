Bird Construction Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIRDF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Bird Construction Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIRDF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 183,400 shares, an increase of 37.0% from the February 13th total of 133,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 32.2 days.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Bird Construction from C$14.25 to C$13.75 in a research report on Thursday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.79.

Shares of Bird Construction stock opened at $7.07 on Monday. Bird Construction has a 12-month low of $6.39 and a 12-month high of $8.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.71.

Bird Construction, Inc is an investment holding company with interest in construction services. The firm through its subsidiaries carries on business as a general contractor with offices in St. John’s, Wabush, Halifax, Saint John, Montreal, Toronto, Winnipeg, Calgary, Edmonton, and Vancouver. It focuses primarily on projects in the industrial, mining, commercial and institutional sectors of the general contracting industry.

