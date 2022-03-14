BioVie (NASDAQ:BIVI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Oppenheimer

Research analysts at Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of BioVie (NASDAQ:BIVI – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on BIVI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BioVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. B. Riley cut their price target on BioVie from $27.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th.

NASDAQ:BIVI traded down $0.38 on Monday, hitting $2.84. The stock had a trading volume of 1,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,258. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 7.01 and a current ratio of 7.01. BioVie has a 52-week low of $2.52 and a 52-week high of $23.86.

BioVie ( NASDAQ:BIVI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.19. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BioVie will post -3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in BioVie by 267.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 71,197 shares in the last quarter. swisspartners Ltd. raised its position in shares of BioVie by 45.0% in the 3rd quarter. swisspartners Ltd. now owns 80,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of BioVie by 90.3% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 53,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 25,200 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of BioVie by 49.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 9,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Long Focus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BioVie in the 4th quarter worth $90,000. Institutional investors own 5.96% of the company’s stock.

BioVie, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which discovers, develops and commercializes drug therapies for liver disease. It focuses on BIV201, which treats ascites due to chronic liver cirrhosis. The company was founded on April 10, 2013 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, CA.

