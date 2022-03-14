Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Shares Sold by Global Trust Asset Management LLC

Global Trust Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 21.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 546 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 151 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Biogen by 5.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,896,253 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,932,503,000 after acquiring an additional 689,662 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Biogen by 105.4% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 913,972 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $262,000,000 after buying an additional 468,973 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Biogen by 113.4% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 751,389 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $212,636,000 after buying an additional 399,310 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its position in shares of Biogen by 385.6% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 176,439 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,930,000 after purchasing an additional 140,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Biogen by 9.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,244,986 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $352,319,000 after purchasing an additional 106,513 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.10% of the company’s stock.

BIIB has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Biogen from $270.00 to $207.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Biogen from $284.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Biogen from $375.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Biogen from $390.00 to $335.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Biogen from $258.00 to $224.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Biogen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $289.79.

Shares of Biogen stock opened at $197.67 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $29.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $220.46 and its 200-day moving average is $253.72. Biogen Inc. has a one year low of $194.94 and a one year high of $468.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 26.30% and a net margin of 14.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.58 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 15.5 EPS for the current year.

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis, SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy, and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

