Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Bio-Path in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bio-Path from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th.

Shares of BPTH opened at $3.19 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.84 million, a PE ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 1.68. Bio-Path has a 52-week low of $3.18 and a 52-week high of $10.17.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BPTH. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Bio-Path by 1,976.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 38,041 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Bio-Path by 58.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 28,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 10,423 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Bio-Path by 76.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 218,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 94,703 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bio-Path by 15.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 65,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 8,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Path in the second quarter worth $119,000. Institutional investors own 6.06% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the develpment of therapies for acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and chronic myeloid leukemia (CML). Its product pipeline include Prexigebersen, BP1002, and BP1003. The company was founded by Peter Nielsen, Douglas P. Morris, Gabriel Lopez-Berestein and Ana Tari Ashizawa on May 10, 2007 and is headquartered in Bellaire, TX.

