Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Bio-Path in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bio-Path from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th.
Shares of BPTH opened at $3.19 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.84 million, a PE ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 1.68. Bio-Path has a 52-week low of $3.18 and a 52-week high of $10.17.
Bio-Path Company Profile (Get Rating)
Bio-Path Holdings, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the develpment of therapies for acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and chronic myeloid leukemia (CML). Its product pipeline include Prexigebersen, BP1002, and BP1003. The company was founded by Peter Nielsen, Douglas P. Morris, Gabriel Lopez-Berestein and Ana Tari Ashizawa on May 10, 2007 and is headquartered in Bellaire, TX.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bio-Path (BPTH)
- 4 Best Sporting Goods Stocks that Hit it Out of the Park
- Can Gaming Be the Catalyst That Drives HOFV Stock Higher?
- 3 Intriguing International Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/7 – 3/11
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Path Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Path and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.