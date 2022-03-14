Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) Shares Purchased by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 726,394 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,420 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Big Lots were worth $31,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Big Lots by 3.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Big Lots by 16.0% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Big Lots by 22.7% during the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 33,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 6,238 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Big Lots during the third quarter valued at approximately $631,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Big Lots by 1,522.1% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 44,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after purchasing an additional 41,523 shares during the period. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Big Lots alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Big Lots from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Big Lots from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of Big Lots from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Big Lots from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Big Lots from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $41.89.

BIG stock opened at $33.20 on Monday. Big Lots, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.57 and a 1-year high of $73.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.38, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.21.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.14). Big Lots had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 16.21%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Big Lots, Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Big Lots declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Friday, December 3rd that permits the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 17.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.08%.

Big Lots Company Profile (Get Rating)

Big Lots, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores. It operates through the Discount Retailing segment which includes merchandising categories such as furniture, seasonal, soft home, food, consumables, hard home, and electronics, toys, and accessories. The company was founded by Sol A. Shenk in 1967 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Big Lots Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big Lots and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.