Benchmark Lowers Waitr (NASDAQ:WTRH) Price Target to $2.00

Waitr (NASDAQ:WTRH – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at Benchmark from $4.00 to $2.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Benchmark’s price target indicates a potential upside of 440.69% from the stock’s previous close.
Shares of NASDAQ WTRH opened at $0.37 on Monday. Waitr has a 12 month low of $0.39 and a 12 month high of $3.03. The company has a market cap of $46.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.33 and a beta of -1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.93.
Waitr (NASDAQ:WTRH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). Waitr had a net margin of 2.91% and a negative return on equity of 4.36%.
About Waitr (Get Rating)
Waitr Holdings, Inc engages in the provision and development of online ordering technology platform. Its product features delivery, carryout and dine-in options, connecting restaurants, drivers, and diners services. The company was founded by Christopher Meaux on November 19, 2008 and is headquartered in Lafayette, LA.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Waitr (WTRH)
