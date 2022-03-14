Benchmark Lowers Waitr (NASDAQ:WTRH) Price Target to $2.00

Waitr (NASDAQ:WTRH – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at Benchmark from $4.00 to $2.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Benchmark’s price target indicates a potential upside of 440.69% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of NASDAQ WTRH opened at $0.37 on Monday. Waitr has a 12 month low of $0.39 and a 12 month high of $3.03. The company has a market cap of $46.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.33 and a beta of -1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.93.

Get Waitr alerts:

Waitr (NASDAQ:WTRH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). Waitr had a net margin of 2.91% and a negative return on equity of 4.36%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in Waitr by 76.1% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 185,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 80,327 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Waitr in the 4th quarter worth about $89,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Waitr in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Waitr by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,066,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,000 after acquiring an additional 84,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Waitr in the 4th quarter worth about $326,000. 22.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Waitr (Get Rating)

Waitr Holdings, Inc engages in the provision and development of online ordering technology platform. Its product features delivery, carryout and dine-in options, connecting restaurants, drivers, and diners services. The company was founded by Christopher Meaux on November 19, 2008 and is headquartered in Lafayette, LA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Waitr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waitr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.