Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFA) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFA – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 57,400 shares, a growth of 51.9% from the February 13th total of 37,800 shares. Approximately 3.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 31.9 days.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in Bel Fuse by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 193,400 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,901,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV increased its position in shares of Bel Fuse by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 14,344 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Bel Fuse by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 28,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.13% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Bel Fuse from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ BELFA opened at $20.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.94. Bel Fuse has a 1 year low of $12.38 and a 1 year high of $22.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.15. The firm has a market cap of $248.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 1.79.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. Bel Fuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.63%.

Bel Fuse Company Profile

Bel Fuse, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products that power, protect, and connect electronic circuits. It operates through the following segments: Cinch Connectivity Solutions, Power Solutions and Protection, Magnetic Solutions, and Corporate. The company was founded by Elliot Bernstein in 1949 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

