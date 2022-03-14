BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) Shares Down 9.5%

BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Rating) shares dropped 9.5% on Monday . The company traded as low as $136.98 and last traded at $146.17. Approximately 14,433 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 292,125 shares. The stock had previously closed at $161.53.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of BeiGene in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of BeiGene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BeiGene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of BeiGene from $360.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their target price on BeiGene from $334.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $347.60.

Get BeiGene alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $14.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.82 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $220.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $298.91. The company has a quick ratio of 4.61, a current ratio of 4.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

In related news, CMO Jane Huang sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.14, for a total value of $417,210.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BGNE. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in BeiGene during the 1st quarter worth $76,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of BeiGene by 9.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in BeiGene during the second quarter worth about $1,051,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in BeiGene in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,455,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its stake in shares of BeiGene by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 3,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. 54.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE)

BeiGene Ltd. is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of innovative molecularly targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer. It focuses on Zanubrutinib (BGB-3111), Tislelizumab (BGB-A317), and Pamiparib (BGB-290). The company was founded by Xiao Dong Wang and John V.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BeiGene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BeiGene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.