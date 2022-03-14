Beech Hill Advisors Inc. Takes $211,000 Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Beech Hill Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barnett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $28,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 909.8% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 40,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 36,039 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $67,000.

NYSEARCA IWD traded up $1.40 on Monday, hitting $159.92. 76,821 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,768,633. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $164.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $163.36. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $146.94 and a twelve month high of $171.42.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

