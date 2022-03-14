Beech Hill Advisors Inc. Purchases 3,915 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Beech Hill Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 23.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,740 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,915 shares during the period. PayPal accounts for about 1.5% of Beech Hill Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Beech Hill Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $3,911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of PayPal by 5.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,068,283 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,517,662,000 after buying an additional 613,441 shares during the last quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the second quarter valued at $321,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 61.2% in the third quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 4,146 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574 shares in the last quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 1.9% in the third quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 18,450 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,801,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salvus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the third quarter valued at $212,000. Institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PYPL traded up $1.53 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $98.10. The stock had a trading volume of 407,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,678,971. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $138.97 and a 200 day moving average of $200.25. The stock has a market cap of $114.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.30. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.25 and a 52-week high of $310.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.89 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 16.43%. PayPal’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Frank D. Yeary acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $124.85 per share, for a total transaction of $499,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman acquired 7,994 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $124.57 per share, for a total transaction of $995,812.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 24,894 shares of company stock worth $2,965,405. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of PayPal from $250.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on shares of PayPal from $227.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of PayPal from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. BTIG Research lowered shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $263.00 to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.29.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

