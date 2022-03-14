Beech Hill Advisors Inc. Has $2.37 Million Stock Position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Beech Hill Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 55,266 shares of the airline’s stock after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the period. Beech Hill Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $2,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LUV. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Southwest Airlines during the third quarter valued at about $1,328,000. Crake Asset Management LLP increased its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 284.6% in the third quarter. Crake Asset Management LLP now owns 1,084,046 shares of the airline’s stock worth $55,752,000 after purchasing an additional 802,200 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 19.1% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,145,338 shares of the airline’s stock worth $213,195,000 after purchasing an additional 665,419 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 9.8% in the third quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 7,363,764 shares of the airline’s stock worth $378,718,000 after purchasing an additional 659,594 shares during the period. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. increased its stake in Southwest Airlines by 181.2% during the third quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 953,843 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $49,056,000 after acquiring an additional 614,622 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LUV. UBS Group lowered Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, December 10th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $65.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.41.

LUV stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $40.13. 230,892 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,480,402. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.15 and its 200-day moving average is $46.48. The company has a market cap of $23.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.15, a PEG ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.91. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 12 month low of $36.75 and a 12 month high of $64.75.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The airline reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.09. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 6.19% and a negative return on equity of 12.89%. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.29) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 150.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the operation and management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as early bird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

