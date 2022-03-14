Beech Hill Advisors Inc. Boosts Position in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Beech Hill Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,546 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Meta Platforms makes up about 2.6% of Beech Hill Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Beech Hill Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $6,911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FB. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the third quarter worth about $251,000. Thomasville National Bank grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 3,316 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 8,741 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,967,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,560 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,548,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 574,624 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $144,637,230,000 after acquiring an additional 145,175 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 121 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.57, for a total transaction of $26,688.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,272 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $486,208.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,119 shares of company stock worth $1,822,858 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on FB shares. DZ Bank cut shares of Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $225.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $301.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $325.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $430.00 to $336.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $336.51.

Shares of NASDAQ FB traded up $2.34 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $189.95. 479,088 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,309,105. The firm has a market cap of $517.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.59, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.39. Meta Platforms Inc. has a twelve month low of $186.11 and a twelve month high of $384.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $260.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $313.63.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $33.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.44 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 33.38%. Meta Platforms’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.88 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 12.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Company Profile (Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.