Bechtle AG (ETR:BC8) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Bechtle AG (ETR:BC8 – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €94.50 ($102.72).

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group set a €71.00 ($77.17) price objective on Bechtle in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Baader Bank set a €76.00 ($82.61) price target on Bechtle in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Berenberg Bank set a €53.00 ($57.61) price target on Bechtle in a report on Friday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €63.00 ($68.48) price target on Bechtle in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €57.00 ($61.96) price target on Bechtle in a report on Friday, February 11th.

Get Bechtle alerts:

Shares of BC8 stock opened at €44.16 ($48.00) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.56 billion and a PE ratio of 24.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €50.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of €58.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.22. Bechtle has a 52-week low of €40.82 ($44.37) and a 52-week high of €69.56 ($75.61).

Bechtle AG provides information technology services primarily in Europe. The company operates in two segments, IT System House & Managed Services, and IT E-Commerce. The IT System House & Managed Services segment offers IT strategy consulting, hardware and software selling, project planning and implementation, system integration, IT services, and training for IT operation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bechtle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bechtle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.