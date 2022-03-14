Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) Price Target Increased to €90.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by UBS Group from €85.00 ($92.39) to €90.00 ($97.83) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on BAYRY. AlphaValue raised shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft to a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Citigroup upgraded Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from €50.00 ($54.35) to €55.00 ($59.78) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $55.75.

OTCMKTS BAYRY opened at $15.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $59.38 billion, a PE ratio of 52.11, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.74 and a 200-day moving average of $14.04. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $12.45 and a 12 month high of $17.34.

Bayer AG engages in the development, manufacture and distribution of products in the areas of health care, nutrition and high-tech materials. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, Crop Science, Animal Health and Covestro. The Pharmaceuticals segment engages in the development, production and marketing of prescription products for cardiology and women’s health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology and ophthalmology; diagnostic imaging equipment and the necessary contrast agents.

