Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) vs. Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) Critical Survey

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) and Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

57.6% of Barrick Gold shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 36.1% of Centerra Gold shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Barrick Gold and Centerra Gold’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Barrick Gold $11.99 billion 3.62 $2.02 billion $1.14 21.36 Centerra Gold $900.14 million 3.40 -$381.77 million ($1.30) -7.93

Barrick Gold has higher revenue and earnings than Centerra Gold. Centerra Gold is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Barrick Gold, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Barrick Gold pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Centerra Gold pays an annual dividend of $0.23 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Barrick Gold pays out 35.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Centerra Gold pays out -17.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Barrick Gold has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Centerra Gold is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Barrick Gold and Centerra Gold, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Barrick Gold 1 3 6 1 2.64 Centerra Gold 0 5 4 0 2.44

Barrick Gold currently has a consensus price target of $27.85, indicating a potential upside of 14.35%. Centerra Gold has a consensus price target of $11.88, indicating a potential upside of 15.18%. Given Centerra Gold’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Centerra Gold is more favorable than Barrick Gold.

Profitability

This table compares Barrick Gold and Centerra Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Barrick Gold 16.87% 6.42% 4.42% Centerra Gold -35.49% 10.00% 7.69%

Summary

Barrick Gold beats Centerra Gold on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick. Nevada Gold Mines is the world’s largest gold mining complex. Barrick owns and operates six Tier One gold mines: Cortez, Carlin and Turquoise Ridge in Nevada, Loulo-Gounkoto in Mali, Kibali in the Democratic Republic of Congo and Pueblo Viejo in the Dominican Republic.



It has gold and copper mines and projects in 13 countries in North and South America, Africa, Papua New Guinea and Saudi Arabia. Barrick’s diversified portfolio spans the world’s most prolific gold districts and is focused on high-margin, long life assets.

About Centerra Gold

Centerra Gold, Inc. engages in the operation, development, exploration and acquisition of gold and copper properties. It operates through the following segments: Kumtor, Mount Milligan, and Öksüt. The company was founded on November 7, 2002 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

