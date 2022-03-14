Barclays Upgrades Universal Music Group (OTC:UMGNF) to Overweight

Universal Music Group (OTC:UMGNF – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at Barclays from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on UMGNF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Universal Music Group from €29.80 ($32.39) to €30.00 ($32.61) in a report on Friday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Universal Music Group in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Universal Music Group in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Universal Music Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Universal Music Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.00.

Get Universal Music Group alerts:

OTC:UMGNF opened at $22.20 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.17. Universal Music Group has a 12-month low of $19.50 and a 12-month high of $32.05.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Music Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Music Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.