Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) PT Lowered to $8.00

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by HSBC from $14.50 to $8.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on Baozun from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. TheStreet lowered Baozun from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.46.

BZUN stock opened at $6.49 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.71. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Baozun has a 1-year low of $6.49 and a 1-year high of $46.51. The stock has a market cap of $469.60 million, a P/E ratio of 216.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.17.

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The technology company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $1.10. Baozun had a return on equity of 0.42% and a net margin of 0.26%. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Baozun will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Baozun by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of Baozun by 94.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,465 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Baozun by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 25,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $918,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Baozun by 428.0% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,832 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Baozun by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,144 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 2,137 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.21% of the company’s stock.

Baozun, Inc operates as an holding company, which through its subsidiaries provides brand electronic commerce (e-commerce) services and solutions. Its services include apparel and accessories; appliances; electronics; home and furnishings; food and health products; beauty and cosmetics; fast moving consumer goods, and mother and baby products; and insurance and automobiles.

