Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 12,564 Shares of Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its holdings in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,182,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,564 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Equity Commonwealth were worth $30,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EQC. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Equity Commonwealth by 9,090.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Equity Commonwealth by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Equity Commonwealth by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Equity Commonwealth by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 7,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Equity Commonwealth during the 3rd quarter worth about $242,000. 93.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Equity Commonwealth alerts:

EQC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Equity Commonwealth from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. TheStreet lowered Equity Commonwealth from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th.

Equity Commonwealth stock opened at $26.88 on Monday. Equity Commonwealth has a 1 year low of $25.00 and a 1 year high of $29.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.38.

Equity Commonwealth Company Profile (Get Rating)

Equity Commonwealth operates as an internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership and operation of office properties. The company was founded by Barry M. Portnoy on October 9, 1986 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Commonwealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Commonwealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.