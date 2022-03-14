Bank of New York Mellon Corp Reduces Stake in World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its position in World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 899,376 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 9,228 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in World Fuel Services were worth $30,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of World Fuel Services by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,464,431 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $351,813,000 after buying an additional 2,615,754 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of World Fuel Services in the 3rd quarter worth $23,100,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of World Fuel Services in the 3rd quarter worth $16,968,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of World Fuel Services by 79.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 811,037 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,267,000 after buying an additional 358,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of World Fuel Services by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 963,540 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,394,000 after buying an additional 231,309 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:INT opened at $27.02 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 23.09 and a beta of 1.11. World Fuel Services Co. has a 52 week low of $24.29 and a 52 week high of $37.68.

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $9.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.36 billion. World Fuel Services had a return on equity of 4.44% and a net margin of 0.23%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that World Fuel Services Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. World Fuel Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.03%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on INT. StockNews.com downgraded World Fuel Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. TheStreet downgraded World Fuel Services from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded World Fuel Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded World Fuel Services from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

World Fuel Services Corp. engages in the distribution of fuel and related products and services in the aviation, marine, and land transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Land, and Marine. The Aviation segment supply fuel and service solutions to commercial airlines, second and third-tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, and private aircraft.

