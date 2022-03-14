Bank of New York Mellon Corp Increases Holdings in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) by 55.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 205,299 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,218 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Ambarella were worth $31,974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AMBA. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Ambarella by 93.1% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ambarella during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in Ambarella during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Ambarella during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. bought a new stake in Ambarella during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Institutional investors own 76.44% of the company’s stock.

AMBA has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Ambarella from $225.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Ambarella in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Ambarella from $230.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Ambarella from $229.00 to $164.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price target on Ambarella from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.20.

Shares of NASDAQ AMBA opened at $85.45 on Monday. Ambarella, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.59 and a twelve month high of $227.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $136.63 and a 200 day moving average of $160.28.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.03. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 7.96% and a negative return on equity of 5.05%. The company had revenue of $90.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.39) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Ambarella, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ambarella news, VP Christopher Day sold 890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.86, for a total transaction of $168,085.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Feng-Ming Wang sold 4,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.91, for a total transaction of $897,889.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,777 shares of company stock valued at $5,378,911. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ambarella, Inc engages in the development and sale of video compression, image processing, and computer vision solutions. It offers processors and software that cater to end markets including security cameras, automotive cameras, industrial and robotic applications, and consumer applications. The company was founded by Feng Ming Wang and Leslie D.

