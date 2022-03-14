Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 44,276 Shares of SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 536,870 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,276 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in SPX were worth $28,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SPXC. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in SPX by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 293,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,902,000 after purchasing an additional 58,634 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in SPX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $670,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in SPX by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 53,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,289,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in SPX by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 2,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in SPX by 111,472.7% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 12,262 shares in the last quarter. 90.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SPX alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SPXC. StockNews.com cut shares of SPX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SPX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.00.

Shares of SPXC opened at $48.51 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 5.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.37. SPX Co. has a twelve month low of $47.05 and a twelve month high of $68.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

SPX (NYSE:SPXC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $350.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.08 million. SPX had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 31.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that SPX Co. will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

About SPX (Get Rating)

SPX Corp. is the supplier of infrastructure equipment and products. It operates through the following segments: HVAC, Detection and Measurement, and Engineered Solutions. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services cooling products for the HVAC and industrial markets, as well as heating and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.