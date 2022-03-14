Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 10,514 Shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 127,530 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,514 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Inspire Medical Systems were worth $29,699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Altium Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 25.9% in the third quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,055,000 after purchasing an additional 5,345 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems in the third quarter worth approximately $5,196,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 188.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 3,521 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems in the third quarter worth approximately $638,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 225.3% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 63,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,897,000 after acquiring an additional 44,301 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock opened at $213.95 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $225.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $237.34. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $159.18 and a 12-month high of $286.29. The company has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -138.03 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 6.50, a quick ratio of 6.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.35. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 18.84% and a negative net margin of 18.01%. The business had revenue of $78.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.28) earnings per share. Inspire Medical Systems’s revenue was up 70.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -1.95 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Randy Ban sold 8,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $2,002,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 13,292 shares of company stock valued at $3,206,574 in the last quarter. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $270.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Inspire Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Inspire Medical Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $291.60.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea. It offers inspire therapy, which consists of a remote control and implantable components that includes pressure sensing lead, a neurostimulator, and a stimulation lead.

