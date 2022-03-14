Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:BACHY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:BACHY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 82,900 shares, a growth of 52.4% from the February 13th total of 54,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 131,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of BACHY opened at $9.31 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.63 billion, a PE ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.37. Bank of China has a 1 year low of $8.45 and a 1 year high of $10.41.

About Bank of China

Bank of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and related financial services. It operates through six segments: Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, Treasury Operations, Investment Banking, Insurance, and Other Operations. The Corporate Banking segment offers current accounts, deposits, overdrafts, loans, trade-related products and other credit facilities, foreign exchange, derivatives, and wealth management products to corporate customers, government authorities, and financial institutions.

