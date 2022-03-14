Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Acquired by Alpha Cubed Investments LLC

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 1,193.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 545,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 503,346 shares during the period. Bank of America comprises 1.6% of Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $24,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its position in Bank of America by 800,016.5% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 7,729,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $329,838,000 after purchasing an additional 7,728,159 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Bank of America by 101.0% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 14,789,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $636,552,000 after purchasing an additional 7,432,970 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Bank of America by 28.2% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 9,537,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $399,870,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100,656 shares during the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP grew its stake in Bank of America by 23.2% during the third quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 9,380,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $398,218,000 after buying an additional 1,764,640 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in Bank of America by 79.8% during the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,163,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $134,376,000 after buying an additional 1,403,950 shares during the period. 70.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bank of America alerts:

In other news, insider Andrew M. Sieg sold 18,407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total transaction of $830,523.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $52.50 to $53.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Friday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of America has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.38.

Shares of NYSE:BAC opened at $41.07 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $331.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.74. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $36.51 and a 1-year high of $50.11.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. Bank of America had a net margin of 34.07% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The company had revenue of $22.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.60%.

Bank of America Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.