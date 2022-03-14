Bancroft Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:BCV) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.32

Bancroft Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:BCV – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of 0.32 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th.

Bancroft Fund has increased its dividend by 19.8% over the last three years.

NYSEAMERICAN BCV opened at $21.59 on Monday. Bancroft Fund has a 12 month low of $20.57 and a 12 month high of $33.58.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Bancroft Fund by 74.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Bancroft Fund by 47.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bancroft Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $637,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Bancroft Fund by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 102,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,712,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Bancroft Fund by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 157,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,052,000 after acquiring an additional 3,711 shares during the period. 19.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bancroft Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bancroft Fund Ltd. (NYSE MKT: BCV) operates as a closed-end, diversified management company and invests primarily in convertible securities with the objectives of providing income and the potential for capital appreciation; which objectives the Fund considers to be relatively equal, over the long-term, due to the nature of the securities in which it invests.

