Bancroft Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:BCV) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.32

Bancroft Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:BCV – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of 0.32 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th.
Bancroft Fund has increased its dividend by 19.8% over the last three years.
NYSEAMERICAN BCV opened at $21.59 on Monday. Bancroft Fund has a 12 month low of $20.57 and a 12 month high of $33.58.
Bancroft Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
Bancroft Fund Ltd. (NYSE MKT: BCV) operates as a closed-end, diversified management company and invests primarily in convertible securities with the objectives of providing income and the potential for capital appreciation; which objectives the Fund considers to be relatively equal, over the long-term, due to the nature of the securities in which it invests.
