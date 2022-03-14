Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the five analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.67.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BSAC shares. Credit Suisse Group raised Banco Santander-Chile from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Banco Santander-Chile from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Banco Santander-Chile from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 17th.

Get Banco Santander-Chile alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 313.9% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 63,545 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,792,000 after buying an additional 48,194 shares during the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Santander-Chile in the third quarter worth about $4,045,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Santander-Chile in the second quarter worth about $233,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 28.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 54,051 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,074,000 after buying an additional 11,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 14.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,335,309 shares of the bank’s stock worth $85,708,000 after buying an additional 558,125 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.51% of the company’s stock.

BSAC opened at $20.57 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $9.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. Banco Santander-Chile has a 12 month low of $15.37 and a 12 month high of $26.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.40.

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. Banco Santander-Chile had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 22.70%. The company had revenue of $710.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $741.48 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Banco Santander-Chile will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Banco Santander-Chile (Get Rating)

Banco Santander Chile SA engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Middle-Market, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Other. The Retail banking segment offers consumer loans, credit cards, auto loans, commercial loans, foreign exchange, mortgage loans, debit cards, checking accounts, savings products, mutual funds, stock brokerage and insurance brokerage.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander-Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander-Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.