Baader Bank Reiterates €62.00 Price Target for Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS)

Baader Bank set a €62.00 ($67.39) price objective on Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on BOSS. Jefferies Financial Group set a €62.00 ($67.39) price target on Hugo Boss in a report on Monday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €67.00 ($72.83) price target on Hugo Boss in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €57.10 ($62.07) price target on Hugo Boss in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €59.00 ($64.13) price target on Hugo Boss in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €68.00 ($73.91) price target on Hugo Boss in a report on Friday, March 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €62.26 ($67.67).

ETR BOSS opened at €45.58 ($49.54) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.15 billion and a PE ratio of 67.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €53.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is €52.86. Hugo Boss has a 1-year low of €33.11 ($35.99) and a 1-year high of €59.98 ($65.20). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.26, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

