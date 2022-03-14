B. Riley Weighs in on Spark Networks SE’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV)

Spark Networks SE (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Spark Networks in a research note issued on Friday, March 11th. B. Riley analyst R. Sharma forecasts that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.03 for the quarter. B. Riley also issued estimates for Spark Networks’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.08 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.22 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Spark Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, December 24th.

Shares of LOV opened at $2.38 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. Spark Networks has a 1 year low of $2.13 and a 1 year high of $8.00.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LOV. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Spark Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Spark Networks in the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Titleist Asset Management LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Spark Networks in the 4th quarter worth $151,000. CastleKnight Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Spark Networks in the 4th quarter worth $196,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spark Networks in the 4th quarter worth $251,000.

Spark Networks Company Profile

Spark Networks SE operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the operation of online dating sites and applications. It operates through the following segments: North America and International. The North America segment consists of the firm’s operations in the United States and Canada. The International segment includes all other operations except for the United States and Canada.

