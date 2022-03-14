B. Riley Trims Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Target Price to $48.00

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by B. Riley from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for Zumiez’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.27 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.73 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Zumiez in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Zumiez in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a hold rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zumiez from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Zumiez presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $48.00.

Shares of ZUMZ stock opened at $40.07 on Friday. Zumiez has a 1 year low of $35.32 and a 1 year high of $55.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $920.73 million, a PE ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 1.68.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by ($0.10). Zumiez had a return on equity of 22.28% and a net margin of 10.60%. The business had revenue of $346.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $353.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.68 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Zumiez will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Holmes Kalen sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total transaction of $89,740.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 23.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Zumiez by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,878 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Zumiez by 2.5% during the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,615 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Zumiez by 0.4% during the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 106,507 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $4,235,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Zumiez by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 30,093 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zumiez by 2.1% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 27,594 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after buying an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. 78.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zumiez, Inc engages in retailing of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. It offers hardgoods including skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment under the brand names Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times brands.

