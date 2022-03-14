B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:BOSC) Short Interest Down 30.0% in February

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:BOSC – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 23,100 shares, a drop of 30.0% from the February 13th total of 33,000 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 10,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Shares of BOSC stock opened at $2.45 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $12.73 million, a P/E ratio of 18.85 and a beta of 0.76. B.O.S. Better Online Solutions has a one year low of $2.26 and a one year high of $5.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Get B.O.S. Better Online Solutions alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in B.O.S. Better Online Solutions stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:BOSC – Get Rating) by 58.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 323,758 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 119,815 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 6.23% of B.O.S. Better Online Solutions worth $1,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 34.68% of the company’s stock.

BOS Better Online Solutions Ltd. provides intelligent robotics and supply chain solutions to enterprises. It offers smart automation systems for industrial processes, logistics and retail stores. The firm operates through the following segments: RFID (Radio Frequency Identification) & Mobile Solutions; and Supply Chain Solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B.O.S. Better Online Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.