AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) Sets New 12-Month Low at $23.48

Shares of The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $23.48 and last traded at $23.85, with a volume of 29315 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.50.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AZEK shares. TheStreet lowered AZEK from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zelman & Associates assumed coverage on AZEK in a report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley reduced their target price on AZEK from $53.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on AZEK from $54.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, DA Davidson raised AZEK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.70.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.99. The firm has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.28 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters' consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. AZEK had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 8.13%. The business had revenue of $259.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Sandra Lamartine bought 965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.01 per share, for a total transaction of $25,099.65. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Vernon J. Nagel bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.14 per share, for a total transaction of $100,560.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 32,065 shares of company stock worth $946,833 over the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC bought a new stake in AZEK during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of AZEK during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of AZEK during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of AZEK by 3,690.3% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in shares of AZEK by 140.8% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. 98.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AZEK (NYSE:AZEK)

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates through Residential and Commercial segments. Its products include decks, rails, trims, accessories, and specialty exteriors; and partitions, lockers, and polymer solutions.

