Axe Hits Market Capitalization of $55,528.91 (AXE)

Axe (CURRENCY:AXE) traded up 20.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 13th. During the last seven days, Axe has traded 39.8% higher against the US dollar. Axe has a market cap of $55,528.91 and approximately $45,098.00 worth of Axe was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Axe coin can now be bought for $0.0106 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $98.87 or 0.00261675 BTC.

EUNO (EUNO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000870 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000054 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $6,132.94 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Axe Coin Profile

Axe (AXE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Axe’s total supply is 5,260,968 coins. Axe’s official Twitter account is @axerunners and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Axe is /r/AXErunners and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Axe is axerunners.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Axe is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the x11 algorithm. Axe features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

Buying and Selling Axe

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Axe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

