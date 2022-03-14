Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) Receives $74.60 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $74.60.

Several research analysts have commented on ACLS shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Axcelis Technologies from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. The analyst cites the company’s investor day presentation that featured an update on its business and introduced two new target models, raising its near-term revenue guidance outlook to $850. Bolton adds that the strong growth in the implant-intensive mature market segment and overall WFE growth have increased the ion implant total addressable market to about $2B. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Axcelis Technologies from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. The company introduced two new target business models at its analyst day for ~$850M and $1B in annual revenue, which are targeted to drive EPS of ~$4.25 and ~$5.60 respectively, Schwab tells investors in a research note. Schwab remains very encouraged by the company’s newly outlined target models for multiyear growth and material earnings leverage to targeted EPS levels more than double 2021 expectations at the company’s $1B target model. StockNews.com raised Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th.

NASDAQ:ACLS traded down $3.77 on Monday, reaching $59.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 478,008. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $66.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Axcelis Technologies has a 12-month low of $33.36 and a 12-month high of $77.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.93 and a beta of 1.53.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.21. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 19.42% and a net margin of 14.89%. The company had revenue of $205.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.04 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Axcelis Technologies will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Joseph P. Keithley sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.05, for a total value of $207,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kevin J. Brewer sold 8,636 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.89, for a total transaction of $612,206.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,636 shares of company stock valued at $1,037,786. Insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Axcelis Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $21,609,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 56,841 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,239,000 after purchasing an additional 15,510 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,011,615 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $373,667,000 after acquiring an additional 48,022 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 58,033 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,327,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axcelis Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $484,000. Institutional investors own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of capital equipment for the semiconductor chip manufacturing industry. It ion implantation systems product line includes high current, medium current, and high energy implanters. It also offers post-sales equipment service and support, such as spare parts, equipment upgrades, used equipment, maintenance services, and customer training.

