Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical device company’s stock.
Several other research analysts have also recently commented on AVGR. Aegis lowered their target price on Avinger from $2.50 to $2.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Avinger from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 17th.
AVGR stock opened at $0.24 on Thursday. Avinger has a 52-week low of $0.22 and a 52-week high of $1.97. The company has a quick ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.57. The stock has a market cap of $23.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 1.71.
About Avinger (Get Rating)
Avinger, Inc is a commercial-stage medical device company, which engages in the designs, manufactures and sells image-guided, catheter-based systems that are used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral artery disease. Its products include Pantheris, Lightbox, Ocelot, Wildcat, Juicebox, and Kittycat.
