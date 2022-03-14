Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on AVGR. Aegis lowered their target price on Avinger from $2.50 to $2.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Avinger from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 17th.

Get Avinger alerts:

AVGR stock opened at $0.24 on Thursday. Avinger has a 52-week low of $0.22 and a 52-week high of $1.97. The company has a quick ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.57. The stock has a market cap of $23.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 1.71.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avinger by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 87,272 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Avinger by 122.0% in the 3rd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,300 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 20,500 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Avinger in the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Avinger in the 2nd quarter valued at $141,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in Avinger by 242.9% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 227,579 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 161,207 shares in the last quarter. 12.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Avinger (Get Rating)

Avinger, Inc is a commercial-stage medical device company, which engages in the designs, manufactures and sells image-guided, catheter-based systems that are used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral artery disease. Its products include Pantheris, Lightbox, Ocelot, Wildcat, Juicebox, and Kittycat.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Avinger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avinger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.