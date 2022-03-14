Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Shares Bought by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,945 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,732 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $10,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,914 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,930,000 after buying an additional 1,621 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 11,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,417,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 119.5% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 168.0% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 1,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 18,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,935,000 after buying an additional 4,860 shares in the last quarter. 87.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AVY opened at $162.38 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Avery Dennison Co. has a twelve month low of $156.51 and a twelve month high of $229.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $190.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $206.84. The stock has a market cap of $13.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.03.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 42.63% and a net margin of 8.80%. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.77%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on Avery Dennison from $240.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on Avery Dennison from $232.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Avery Dennison currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.70.

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Label & Graphic Materials, Retail Branding & Information Solutions, and Industrial & Healthcare Materials. The Label and Graphic Materials segment manufactures and sells Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison-brand pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials, Avery Dennison and Mactac brand graphics, and Avery Dennison brand reflective products.

