Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) Downgraded to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Avaya Holdings Corp. provides real-time communication applications. The company offer portfolio of software and services for contact center and unified communications which provide on premises, in the cloud or a hybrid. Avaya Holdings Corp. is based in Santa Clara, United States. “

Several other analysts also recently commented on AVYA. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Avaya from $25.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Avaya from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Avaya from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. TheStreet downgraded Avaya from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, BWS Financial decreased their price target on Avaya from $40.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Avaya has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.13.

AVYA stock traded down $0.88 during trading on Monday, reaching $11.48. 1,355,368 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,457,354. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.34 and its 200 day moving average is $18.59. Avaya has a twelve month low of $11.42 and a twelve month high of $32.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.42. The firm has a market cap of $974.97 million, a P/E ratio of -11.48 and a beta of 1.53.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.27). Avaya had a positive return on equity of 59.67% and a negative net margin of 2.55%. The firm had revenue of $713.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $736.59 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Avaya will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Avaya during the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in Avaya by 127.0% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 5,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,071 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Avaya in the fourth quarter worth $123,000. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Avaya in the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Avaya by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 2,553 shares during the period.

Avaya Holdings Corp. is a global provider of digital communication products, solutions and services for businesses. It operates through the following segments: Products & Solutions and Services. The Products & Solutions segment develops, markets and sells unified communications and collaboration and contact center solutions, offered on-premise, in the cloud or as a hybrid solution.

