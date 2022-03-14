Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) Receives $46.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $46.00.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Avantor from $44.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Avantor from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. TheStreet lowered Avantor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Avantor in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Avantor from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th.

Shares of AVTR traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $34.06. The stock had a trading volume of 3,636,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,155,350. The firm has a market cap of $20.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.60, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Avantor has a 52 week low of $27.18 and a 52 week high of $44.37.

Avantor ( NYSE:AVTR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.03. Avantor had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 7.53%. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Avantor will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 11,551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.65, for a total value of $446,446.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Christophe Couturier sold 10,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.63, for a total value of $423,959.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 124,548 shares of company stock valued at $5,036,781 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Avantor by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,842,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,361,000 after acquiring an additional 324,770 shares during the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Avantor during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,381,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Avantor by 111,450.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 40,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 40,122 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Avantor by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Avantor by 97.3% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 132,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,430,000 after purchasing an additional 65,495 shares during the last quarter. 92.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, and advanced technologies and applied materials industries. It sells materials, equipment, instrumentation, and offers specialty procurement. It operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

