Avant Diagnostics Inc (OTCMKTS:AVDX) Insider Buys $494,145.00 in Stock

Avant Diagnostics Inc (OTCMKTS:AVDX – Get Rating) insider Michael Praeger acquired 69,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.11 per share, with a total value of $494,145.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

AVDX opened at $7.24 on Monday. Avant Diagnostics Inc has a 12-month low of $6.88 and a 12-month high of $27.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.69.

Avant Diagnostics (OTCMKTS:AVDX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $69.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.95 million. Avant Diagnostics’s quarterly revenue was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis.

AVDX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Avant Diagnostics in a research note on Sunday, November 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avant Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Avant Diagnostics from $24.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Avant Diagnostics from $30.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Avant Diagnostics from $24.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.91.

Avant Diagnostics, Inc, a commercial-stage molecular data-generating company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary data-generating assays that provide information for physicians and patients in the areas of cancers. It owns license and distribution right for OvaDx, a noninvasive proteomics diagnostic screening test for the early detection of ovarian cancer.

