Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Sets New 52-Week Low at $191.42

Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $191.42 and last traded at $193.26, with a volume of 3219 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $192.31.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ADSK. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $310.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Autodesk from $450.00 to $440.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $285.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a report on Friday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Autodesk from $330.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Griffin Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.85.

Get Autodesk alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average is $236.23 and its 200 day moving average is $271.77. The firm has a market cap of $42.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.24 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The software company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. Autodesk had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 55.95%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 197 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.47, for a total value of $51,312.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 3,953 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.71, for a total transaction of $801,312.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Autodesk by 0.4% during the third quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,022 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,288,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Autodesk by 4.2% during the third quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC now owns 826 shares of the software company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its holdings in Autodesk by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 1,953 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Autodesk by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,235 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $923,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 137 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. 88.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Autodesk Company Profile (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, and 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in the automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.