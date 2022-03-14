Atlantic Private Wealth LLC Makes New $399,000 Investment in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Atlantic Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $399,000. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust makes up approximately 0.4% of Atlantic Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DIA. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. West Branch Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 64.0% in the 3rd quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 82 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA DIA traded down $0.68 on Monday, hitting $329.34. 481,057 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,473,787. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $347.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $351.12. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $320.62 and a 1-year high of $369.50.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

